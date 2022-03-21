Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Hits $374.60 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $31,386.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $374.60 or 0.00904167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.79 or 0.07061904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.80 or 0.99749445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,061 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

