MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.