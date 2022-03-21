MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

