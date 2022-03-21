MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Down 6.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64. 7,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 589,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after buying an additional 181,074 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $4,800,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

