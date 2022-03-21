Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Middlesex Water stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

