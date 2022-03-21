Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

FB stock opened at $216.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $306.47. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.