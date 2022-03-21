MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,057.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,332.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

