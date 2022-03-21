Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

