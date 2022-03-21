Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Tops $210.08 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $210.08 million and $8.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.80 or 0.07033560 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.75 or 0.99735504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041152 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,166,966 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.