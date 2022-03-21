McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $299.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $299.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.07.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.