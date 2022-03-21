McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) versus Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Financial Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for McEwen Mining and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $1.78, indicating a potential upside of 103.48%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 3.04 -$56.71 million ($0.13) -6.74 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -41.63% -14.37% -10.76% Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

