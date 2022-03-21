McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $287.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.75.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.18. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.