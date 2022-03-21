McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $91,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.