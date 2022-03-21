McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $97.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. 738,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,575. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

