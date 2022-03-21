Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

NYSE GM opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

