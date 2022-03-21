Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,456 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VMware by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $271,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $31,803,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.