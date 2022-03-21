Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

