Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

