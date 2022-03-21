Maxcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $201,964.22 and $33.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,013.11 or 0.99822971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00298527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00141478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00278565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00030973 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.