MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.39 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $26,690.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,244.78 or 1.00059311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00288089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00138760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00283625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005324 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00030864 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

