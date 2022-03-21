Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $41,599.36 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $120.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

