Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.21. 918,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950,025. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

