Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,130. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.99.

