Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

IFRA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. 174,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

