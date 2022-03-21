Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.71. 22,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.