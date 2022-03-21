Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

