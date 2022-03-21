Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.82. 137,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,364. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

