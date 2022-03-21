Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

MBII stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 220,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

