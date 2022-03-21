Markston International LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Markston International LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. The company has a market capitalization of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

