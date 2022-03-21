Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $12.38 on Friday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $422.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

