Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 394,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,458. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

