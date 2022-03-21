Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $801.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,639 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 168,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.