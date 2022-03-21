Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $416,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Linde comprises about 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,369. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.69.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

