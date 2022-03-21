Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $360,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $161,129,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $63.80 on Friday, reaching $4,988.73. 52,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,363.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

