Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $290,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.18. 8,571,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,488. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

