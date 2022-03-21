Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $162.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

