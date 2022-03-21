Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

