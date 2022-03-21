Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in State Street were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

STT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. 2,951,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,360. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.