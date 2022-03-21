Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,200 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $158.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

