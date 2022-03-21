Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $157.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

