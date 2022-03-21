Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

MAC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,902,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

