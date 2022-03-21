Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.09 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

