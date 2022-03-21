LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.97. The company had a trading volume of 428,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

