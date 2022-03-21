Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

