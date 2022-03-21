Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

