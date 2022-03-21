LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.