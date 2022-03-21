Lisa Meier Sells 12,500 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. 77,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

