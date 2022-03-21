Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00006261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $45.42 million and $1.34 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.00 or 0.07036649 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,150.33 or 0.99848523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,601,282 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

