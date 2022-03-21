LinkEye Price Tops $0.0020 (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $75,197.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.82 or 0.07113005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.57 or 1.00163229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041244 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

