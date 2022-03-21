Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 176,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,126 shares.The stock last traded at $29.73 and had previously closed at $29.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.