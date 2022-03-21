Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

